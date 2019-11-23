Drying Off in Tuscaloosa; but Soggy Weather In Auburn

Alabama vs. Western Carolina: Rain this morning will make tailgating less pleasant in Tuscaloosa, but thankfully the rain will be pushing out by the time the game starts. A lingering shower will be possible around kickoff, but by the end of the 1st quarter any rain should be gone, and temperatures will drop through the game.

Auburn vs. Samford: Auburn’s weather won’t be nearly as nice as what Crimson Tide fans will get. Showers and perhaps a few storms likely through the game today. Be prepared for rain, and the potential for occasional lightning delays.

