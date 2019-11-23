× Athens, Harvest families in need can get groceries at these locations Nov. 23

NORTH ALABAMA – With the giving season here, it’s important to remember those that need help.

A few times a year, refuge church and local businesses get together and feed the hungry. Approximately 40,000 lbs of food will be dropped off in Athens and Harvest to distribute it all to our neighbors in need.

Head to one of two locations to pick up bags of free groceries –

Athens Elementary School on South Clinton Street will open to Athens families at 9:30 a.m. and open to the general public at 10:00 a.m

Harvest Elementary School on Wall Triana Highway will open to Harvest families at 9:30 a.m. and to the general public open at 10:00 a.m.