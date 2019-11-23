Alabama teen shares foster care journey on National Adoption Day 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. - Meet Lexandra Lutz, she's nineteen years old and has been in the foster care system for several years.

She said her life before state care was a rollercoaster ride.

"I never finished a year in the same school up until my senior year of high school, and that was only because my Junior year and my Senior year were put together," she explained. "So I graduated a year early."

Lutz lived with her mother, but after missing two weeks of school, her teachers grew concerned and the Department of Human Resources got involved.

She found a solution that would keep her out of foster care for the moment: she moved in with her childhood friend's family.

But that only lasted so long. Lutz would soon be back in front of a judge.

That judge ordered her into foster care.

Lutz said her first foster family showed her real love.

"The Clevengers, they were absolutely amazing," Lutz recalled.

But circumstances with her foster parents' health arised and that moved her from their home and into another foster home.

Lutz said it was hard moving from place to place, but she never let her circumstances define her.

Instead she began to speak out for foster youth in Alabama.

"A lot of the abuse and trauma that kids face, you can fix all that with a loving home," said Lutz.

She has traveled around the country, shaken important hands and brainstormed ways to change foster care systems on a national scale.

Through spreading awareness she came across someone special.

"I met an individual who is currently the independent living coordinator for the state of Alabama."

A man who showed Lutz the love she needed and deserved.

"He has been an amazing mentor for me and he became a father figure for me, one that I never had," she added.

Later down the line, she made a very big proposal.

"I asked him if him and his wife would want to adopt me," said Lutz.

And his response would change her life.

"Next year, when I age out of foster care is when they'll finalize my adoption," she exclaimed.

Lutz said that news inspired her to work even harder for the children who are losing hope in the system.