2 inmates found dead in Alabama prisons

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Prison officials say they are investigating the deaths of two Alabama inmates.

The Department of Corrections says 65-year-old Earl Hogan passed out Nov. 20 while working in the garage at Staton Correctional Facility.

The agency says officers and medical staff performed CPR, but Hogan could not be revived. The cause of death is pending autopsy results.

Hogan was serving a life sentence out of Elmore County for a murder conviction.

Sixty-three-year-old Charles Brookshire was found unresponsive on Nov. 20 in the hospital ward of Limestone Correction Facility. Brookshire was admitted to the hospital ward last month because of a cancer diagnosis.

Brookshire was serving a five-year sentence out of Dekalb County for an obstruction of justice conviction. The final cause of death is pending autopsy results.