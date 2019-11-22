The rainiest night in November so far leads to a wet, cool Saturday

Showers through midday Friday had already produced around 1/4” to 1/2” of rainfall, and we have another full one to two inches coming tonight. There’s good news and bad news for Friday evening events like Bridge Street Lights Up!, the Trash Pandas Mascot Reveal, Galaxy of Lights and of course the high school playoffs: it’s going to be damp, but it won’t be a total rain out!

The heaviest rain comes in late this evening: mainly after 9 PM. It lasts through the night into Saturday morning, and we’ll be left with steady/falling temperatures, clouds, and some drizzle through Saturday afternoon and evening. Sunday looks drier and brighter but also cooler! We’ll drop into the 30s in the morning and only warm to the mid-50s Sunday afternoon.

Track rain and storms with WHNT.com’s Interactive Radar or swipe over to the radar feature on Live Alert 19!

College Football: It’s going to a rainy tailgate in Tuscaloosa and on The Hill! Rain chances decrease through the game at those two locations. Auburn could have some thunderstorms during the game especially in the second half. Don’t be surprised if there are lightning delays. Georgia and Texas A&M are on WHNT News 19 at 2:30pm Saturday. It’s going to be very soggy in Athens!

Looking for the rest of the forecast? It’s always online at WHNT.com/Weather and in the “Daily Forecast” section on Live Alert 19!

-Jason

