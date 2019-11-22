× Sheriff’s office searching for Covington County rape suspect

COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. – The Covington County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they say is wanted for rape and assault.

54-year-old John Paul Williams was last seen near Prestwood Bridge Road, according to authorities.

John Paul Williams is a white male, 54 years of age and 5’5” tall. Williams has blue eyes and gray hair.

The sheriff says Williams is suicidal and should be considered dangerous.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Williams, call the Covington County Sheriff’s Dept at 334-428-2640 or communications center at 334-427-4911.