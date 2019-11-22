Madison Elementary receives big holiday surprise

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - A local elementary school received a holiday surprise that will help boost literacy in the classrooms.

Dollar General awarded Madison Elementary school a ten-thousand-dollar check as part of its "Thanks-giving" campaign.

Principal Jamie Golliver said the school can use the money for educational supplies or resources.

"We will look at different literacy initiatives that we have in place and we will use that money to help financially support those as well as looking at different options that we can bring into the school and incorporate as well," said Golliver. "It's all about strengthening the literacy for our students."

He said that with the community's help his students will succeed.