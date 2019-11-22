Madison County Sheriff’s Office hosts annual food drive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - The Madison County Sheriff's Office braved the rainy weather to host its annual food drive on Friday.

They set up in the Whole Foods parking lot and accepted non-perishable food donations all day.

Officers at the food drive said they do it to show the community they care.

"This is a community outreach program, where the sheriff's office comes together to support those who are less fortunate in need," said Joshua Midds with the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

All donations will go to the Food Bank of North Alabama and will go to families in need in our community.