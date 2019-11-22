Huntsville Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta hosting fundraiser to provide holiday meals

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – In efforts to eliminate food insecurities, the Huntsville Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc challenges all Greek-letter organizations, clubs, churches, and community affiliates to help raise money for area seniors.

The sorority will participate in a live radio broadcast with Toni Terrell of 94.1 FM on Saturday, December 7 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Huntsville/Madison County Senior Citizen Center located on 2200 Drake Avenue.

The organization’s goal is to exceed $9,000. Proceeds will be donated to Meals on Wheels to ensure seniors who depend on the program will have a special meal during the holiday season. Last year, more than1,200 meals were served.

To learn more about Huntsville Alumnae Chapter, visit the chapter’s website.