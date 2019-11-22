Huntsville Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta hosting fundraiser to provide holiday meals

Posted 2:47 pm, November 22, 2019, by

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – In efforts to eliminate food insecurities, the Huntsville Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc challenges all Greek-letter organizations, clubs, churches, and community affiliates to help raise money for area seniors.

The sorority will participate in a live radio broadcast with Toni Terrell of 94.1 FM on Saturday, December 7 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Huntsville/Madison County Senior Citizen Center located on 2200 Drake Avenue.

The organization’s goal is to exceed $9,000. Proceeds will be donated to Meals on Wheels to ensure seniors who depend on the program will have a special meal during the holiday season. Last year, more than1,200 meals were served.

To learn more about Huntsville Alumnae Chapter, visit the chapter’s website.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.