× Human remains identified as missing Eufaula woman

EUFAULA, Ala. – The human remains found in east Alabama have been identified to be a missing woman from earlier this year.

The Eufaula Police Department says the skeletal remains belong to 40-year-old Dawn Marie O’Brien. O’Brien has been missing since July.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, O’Brien was reported missing after she left her home on July 28th, and didn’t return.

Law enforcement says there is no indication or suspicion of foul play.