Help name the new Madison City Schools, mascot

MADISON, Ala. – Madison City School Officials want the community to help with naming the new schools set to open in the next few years.

The Madison City School Board announced that parents and students in the Madison community can help weigh in on what they think the new elementary and middle school names should be named.

They also have a section where the community can suggest a mascot.

The new elementary school is slated to open in the fall of 2021 with the new middle school opening in the fall of 2022.

“The board allowed us to open a portal to all adults, certainly our kids, anybody. We ask everyone to get involved to name the schools and tell us what the mascots should be. It’s very exciting,” said Superintendent Robby Parker.

To suggest a name idea, click here.