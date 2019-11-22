× Family and friends mourn apartment shooting victim

DECATUR, Ala. – “I heard gunshots. Many gunshots,” Joy Patterson recollected.

The shots rang out just outside her front door at the Decatur Place Apartments.

“I looked out the window and I saw my neighbor staggering,” she said. “Then I saw him fall.”

Patterson lived next door to Jarmaine Jones and his girlfriend.

She said she knew she had to move quickly because her neighbor’s life depended on it.

“I had to assess the situation, make sure that was okay to get to him,” she said. “I had to assess him. You know, check his breathing. Check his pulse.”

She couldn’t find a pulse, so she performed CPR.

Jones was then transported to Decatur Morgan hospital, where he later died.

Jarmaine Jones’ family said they’re still trying to wrap their minds around what took place Thursday night.

Patterson said he never bothered anyone, and the community needs to do better.

“He was really friendly, you know, he spoke to me every time he saw me coming from my car to my apartment, and I think everybody in the complex can feel his loss today,” she added.

Patterson can’t imagine what caused the deadly escalation, but she said it never should’ve reached that point.

“Nothing is worth taking somebody else’s life,” she said. “That’s not your decision. That’s in God’s hands.”

Police said the man suspected of murdering Jones turned himself in to the Morgan County Jail Friday afternoon.

Funeral Arrangements: