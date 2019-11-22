Decatur Police Officer dies after battle with cancer

DECATUR, Ala. – The Decatur Police Department announced Officer Jeff Bailey died Friday morning after a courageous and valiant battle against metastatic melanoma.

Officer Bailey passed away peacefully in his sleep, according to the Decatur Police Department.

Decatur Police said Officer Bailey was an avid motorcyclist who could often be found on his Traffic Unit Harley Davison keeping the streets of Decatur safe. The department described Officer Bailey as “a kind soul” who was happiest when interacting with children who were fascinated with his bike.

“Today, we lost the best of us. Officer Bailey was the embodiment of all things officers should strive to be – kind, patient, empathetic, and dedicated. May we always be reminded to be a little kinder, to smile a little more, and to extend a helping hand to our neighbor – that’s exactly what Jeff would have wanted,” said Chief Nathaniel Allen.

Officer Bailey joined the Decatur Police Department in April of 2003 and served as a Traffic and Motorcycle Officer since 2006.

The department said funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.