Decatur Police Department gets ten new officers

DECATUR, Ala. - The Decatur Police Department swore in ten new officers on Friday.

Each officer had his or her own special moment on stage. Family members joined the new officers on stage, pinning their brand new badges on their uniforms.

The Chief of Police said all of the officers share a common passion.

"We select officers who we think are the best fit to serve this community. Those who have a desire to serve," explained Chief Nate Allen. "That's our biggest goal, we're looking for people who have a desire to serve. Who have a commitment to serve. Who have a calling to serve."

Officers completed 11 weeks of training to prepare them for the job.

The Decatur Police Department is currently looking to hire more new officers.