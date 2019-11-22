× Auburn retires War Eagle VII, names new War Eagle VIII

AUBURN, Ala. – War Eagle VII is officially retired.

Auburn University announced Friday that the university’s golden eagle, Nova, was retired during a Board of Trustees meeting. The school also announced another golden eagle, Aurea, as the new War Eagle VIII. The designation makes Aurea the official War Eagle for the university.

The move to retired Nova and promote Aurea has been in the works since 22-year-old Nova was sidelined in 2017 with a heart condition. Last month veterinarians said his condition had gotten worse and they were adjusting his medication to manage it.

Nova flew in 58 Auburn pregame ceremonies and has appeared in almost 2,000 educational programs, according to Auburn. His retirement means his appearances now will be restricted mostly to the school’s raptor center.

Aurea is 5 years old and made her stadium flight debut last season. She flew in most of this season’s Auburn home games, the university said.

Auburn also has a 23-year-old bald eagle named Spirit that flies in pregames, and a new bald eagle named Indy may be trained for future stadium flights, the school said.