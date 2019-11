Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Sprocket.

That's the name chosen by the fans for the Rocket City Trash Pandas mascot.

The mascot's name was revealed Friday night during the tree lighting ceremony at Bridge Street Town Centre.

Options for the mascot's name were Apollo, Buzz, Cosmo, Crash, Jetson, and Sprocket.

The Trash Pandas will play their first home game on April 15 at Toyota Field, which is under construction at the Town Madison development off I-565 and Zierdt Road in Madison.