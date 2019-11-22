Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is back home following hip surgery

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The University of Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa returned to Tuscaloosa after successful hip surgery in Houston.
Tua Tagovailoa posted an Instagram story on Friday showing he’s back in T-town with the caption “Yeee yeeee babyyyy.”
Earlier on Friday, an Instagram story posted by Tua Tagovailoa showed that he was on his way home. The video shows Tua and Alabama Athletic Trainer Jeff Allen in a plane heading back to Alabama.
Jeff Allen says “We’re on a nonstop flight straight to Tuscaloosa! We’re coming home!” in the video.
Tua also says “We’re coming home!”
Tagovailoa had successful surgery to repair a dislocated hip Monday in Houston. He is expected to make a full recovery from the injury and began rehabilitation soon.
He will miss the rest of Alabama’s season.
You can send a get well soon card to Tua at this address:
Tua Tagovailoa
Mall Moore Athletic Facility
323 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487