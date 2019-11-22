17th annual ‘Bikes Or Bust’ is collecting bikes for local children

Posted 7:50 pm, November 22, 2019, by , Updated at 07:51PM, November 22, 2019
Data pix.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The 17th annual 'Bikes or Bust' event is back in the Rocket City.

The Marine's Toys for Tots program provides Christmas presents to children who might otherwise not get them, and this drive is to collect donated bikes.

Toys for Tots volunteers will be staked out in the Ashley Furniture parking lot on South Parkway through Monday collecting donations.

Radio personality Mojo is spending 104 hours atop a scissor lift 40 feet in the air hoping to raise awareness for the drive.

"I think it's very bizarre, but it's also one of those things where you have someone that really cares," said Toys for Tots Coordinator Sgt. Natalie Santos.

They'll be collecting bikes day and night until 6 p.m. on Monday when the drive ends, and Mojo gets to come back to the ground.

This year the goal is to collect 3,000 bikes.

"We have 2,300 families that have registered for Toys for Tots," Santos said.

All bikes will be donated to local children for Christmas.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.