17th annual ‘Bikes Or Bust’ is collecting bikes for local children

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The 17th annual 'Bikes or Bust' event is back in the Rocket City.

The Marine's Toys for Tots program provides Christmas presents to children who might otherwise not get them, and this drive is to collect donated bikes.

Toys for Tots volunteers will be staked out in the Ashley Furniture parking lot on South Parkway through Monday collecting donations.

Radio personality Mojo is spending 104 hours atop a scissor lift 40 feet in the air hoping to raise awareness for the drive.

"I think it's very bizarre, but it's also one of those things where you have someone that really cares," said Toys for Tots Coordinator Sgt. Natalie Santos.

They'll be collecting bikes day and night until 6 p.m. on Monday when the drive ends, and Mojo gets to come back to the ground.

This year the goal is to collect 3,000 bikes.

"We have 2,300 families that have registered for Toys for Tots," Santos said.

All bikes will be donated to local children for Christmas.