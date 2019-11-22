× 15-year-old student at Elkmont HS charged with making terrorist threat

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – A 15-year-old student who investigators say made a threat on social media is now charged with making a terrorist threat.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says the teen made a threat on social media against Elkmont High School on Friday. Deputies responded and arrested the student approximately an hour later.

The Sheriff’s Office points out that making threats of violence against a school is a serious offense. School safety is a top priority for law enforcement and they warn they will take immediate action for anyone responsible for threatening violence.

Elkmont High School made a post about the threat to Facebook. Administrators learned about the threat and followed standard procedures to call law enforcement. The post says law enforcement acted quickly and took the student into custody, then the school resumed normal operations.

The crime of making a terrorist threat is a Class-C felony in Alabama.

SCHOOL THREAT ARREST: LCSO was notified of a threat made against Elkmont High School on social media by a student Friday. Deputies responded and arrested the 15-year old male student approximately an hour later for making a terrorist threat. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/f3E1LRL9xr — Limestone Sheriff (@LimestoneCoSO) November 22, 2019