12th annual Bridge Street Town Centre tree lighting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala - Thousands of people packed Bridge Street Town Centre for their 12th annual tree lighting.

Visitors were treated to live music, activities for the kids, fireworks, and a visit from Santa.

"This is the place to be. To shop, to eat, and to smile at people. That's just how I am," said Athens resident Saundra Campbell.

People started arriving around 4 p.m. because the traffic was so bad. The tree lighting started at 6 p.m.

While people waited, characters like Princess Anna from Frozen kept spirits bright.

"It's just so much fun. You get to be with your family. Everyone has different traditions for Christmas, everyone gets together and has fun," said Princess Anna.

Many people in attendance are looking to make this event a family tradition.

"I really wanted to get a really heartwarming pre-warm up for Christmas. It makes for great Christmas Spirit," said Jonathan Rodriguez, a Huntsville resident.