11 new corrections officers graduate Madison County Sheriff’s Office training academy

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - Many of the recent graduates of the Madison County Sheriff's Office training academy said the job is more than a paycheck.

Sheriff Kevin Turner graduated 11 new corrections officers on Friday morning.

In addition to physical training, weapons training, and self-defense lessons, the new corrections officers were also taught leadership skills.

"As everyone knows a corrections officer's job is a very, very hard job," said Sheriff Kevin Turner. "It's a blessing for us that people wanna come in and do this job."

"It asks you to pull out what you didn't know was there. And that's what I love so much about the job, it makes you a better person," said graduate Rosemary Golden. "You have to look outside yourself when you decide to do something like this."

The correction officers course is an eight-week program with 320 hours of training.