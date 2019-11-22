11 new corrections officers graduate Madison County Sheriff’s Office training academy

Posted 7:38 pm, November 22, 2019, by
Data pix.

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - Many of the recent graduates of the Madison County Sheriff's Office training academy said the job is more than a paycheck.

Sheriff Kevin Turner graduated 11 new corrections officers on Friday morning.

In addition to physical training, weapons training, and self-defense lessons, the new corrections officers were also taught leadership skills.

"As everyone knows a corrections officer's job is a very, very hard job," said Sheriff Kevin Turner. "It's a blessing for us that people wanna come in and do this job."

"It asks you to pull out what you didn't know was there. And that's what I love so much about the job, it makes you a better person," said graduate Rosemary Golden. "You have to look outside yourself when you decide to do something like this."

The correction officers course is an eight-week program with 320 hours of training.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.