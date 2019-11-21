Toyota Field, home of the Trash Pandas, to be largely finished in two months

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. - The Rocket City Trash Pandas will play their first home game on April 15, 2020. Construction on their new stadium, Toyota Field is expected to be mostly finished in late January.

The five thousand lower level seats are installed, the grass on the field gets a few months to take root, the next big milestone drivers on I-565 will notice is the scoreboard in right field being installed.

But owner Ralph Nelson says over Christmas, most of the work will be happening inside.

"We're already talking about what we're going to be doing between the 3rd and 4th inning at the third game of the season," Nelson said.

Nelson and his front office are eager to plan ahead.

"January 20th is our substantial completion date," Nelson said.

All around them, the recently named Toyota Field is taking shape.

"I know we're right on budget which is great for the city," Nelson said. "At the end of February, we'll be moving our offices here into the ballpark."

For the next few months, the majority of the construction will happen inside. And Nelson is telling his workers to expect a short Christmas break. April 15, the first home series for the Rocket City Trash Pandas, is now less than five months away.

"The community has embraced us so well and has shown so much support in season tickets and merchandise sales," Nelson said.

As of Thursday, Nelson says they've sold around 1,600 season ticket packages to fans, committed to showing up for the first three seasons once the Trash Pandas take the field.

Fans are invited to Bridge Street on Friday around 6:00 p.m. for the tree lighting and the mascot's name reveal.

Fans have been voting on six names for the mascot, including Apollo, Buzz, Cosmo, Crash, Jetson, and Sprocket.

Nelson also says on Monday, they'll announce a new flex ticket plan for fans in 2020.