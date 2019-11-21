× Sylvania School in DeKalb County dismissing early due to water issues

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – Sylvania School will dismiss at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 21st, according to a Facebook post from the DeKalb County Superintendent.

According to the post, the school is having water pressure issues.

Superintendent Jason Barnett’s post says,

“This morning upon arrival to Sylvania school, the faculty and staff noticed there was little to no water pressure. In communication with the water company, they received an alarm at their headquarters this morning at 4:00 am notifying them of low water levels on their tank. They immediately began searching for the leak and have yet to identify the exact location as to where the leak is occurring. We appreciate the work of the water board and they are working very diligently to find the leak. However, upon finding the leak whereby repairs can be made it will be a 2 to 3 hour repair at a minimum. Due to the absence of water for the lunchroom, bathrooms, etc… Sylvania School will be dismissing at 9 o’clock today. Thank you.”