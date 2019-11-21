South Alabama teacher found shot to death inside home

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a University of South Alabama teacher was found shot to death inside his home.

A statement from the Mobile Police Department says the death of 39-year-old Matthew Wiser is being investigated as a murder.

Matthew Wiser (University of South Alabama)

Wiser was an associate professor in the business school at South Alabama. His faculty web page says he was a graduate of the University of Rochester and Louisiana State University who taught economics and finance.

The police statement says university officers were doing a welfare check on Wiser when they found him dead with an apparent gunshot wound inside his home near campus.

