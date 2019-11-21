Showers in the short-term, heavy rain moves in Friday evening

A band of light showers moved into North Alabama Thursday afternoon; we expect very little additional rain this evening, but some spotty areas of rain are possible. The clouds will prevent any viewing of the ‘Unicorn’ meteor shower Thursday night/Friday morning in North Alabama; in fact, viewing is going to be poor to impossible over almost the entire region (Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia and Mississippi).

Get ready for the rain! A steady, soaking, and at times heavy rain begins on Friday. It will not rain every hour of the day, but we expect to start out with a band of showers early in the day and then several waves of light showers ahead of the ‘main’ batch of heavy downpours Friday evening.

The timing could not look much worse for high school football playoffs, Lights Up at Bridge Street, Galaxy of Lights, Skating in the Park, etc. on Friday evening. It looks like the most widespread, steady rainfall begins around 3-4 PM in Northwest Alabama, 5-6 PM in the Huntsville-Decatur-Athens area, and around 6-7 PM in Northeast Alabama. Rain lasts through Saturday morning, gradually tapering off from west to east by early afternoon.

How much rain? Rainfall will vary significantly from place to place; a few spots will get more than two inches, and a few others may come up short of one inch. Most of us will see at least one inch of rain between Friday afternoon and Saturday afternoon.

The weekend: Saturday starts wet. The rain takes some time to move out of the area, and the colder, drier air behind this front is slow to move into Alabama. Saturday’s ‘high’ likely happens before the sun comes up while it’s still raining; after that, temperatures fall slightly or hold steady in the mid-50s with a cloudy sky, a northwest wind, and fewer showers (if any) by 3 PM.

Sunday looks brighter: cool and dry. Expect morning lows in the 30s, an afternoon high in the mid-50s, and a mostly sunny sky.

College Football: Rain chances are elevated especially with earlier kickoffs this weekend. With Auburn being further east, your rain chances remain throughout the game. Take the poncho!

-Jason

