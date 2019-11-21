× SAFY of Alabama working to support children in foster care

For 35 years, Specialized Alternatives for Families and Youth (SAFY) of America has strengthened families and communities through therapeutic foster care, behavioral health, adoption, family preservation, and older youth services.

SAFY focuses on helping children achieve permanency, safety, well-being and self-sufficiency.

The SAFY model of care provides coordinated services that are community-based, accessible, culturally respectful and responsive to family needs.

One in 184 children in the U.S. are in the foster care system, meaning a child enters care every two minutes.

Each year, this national non-profit serves more than 15,000 families and children in Alabama, Colorado, Indiana, Kentucky, Nevada, Ohio and South Carolina.

To become involved, you can learn more at www.safy.org; visit the Alabama chapter on Facebook at SAFY of Alabama; or call (256) 489-0170.