Over 95,000 pounds of salad products recalled due to possible E. Coli contamination

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Pounds of salad bowls are being recalled because the lettuce could be contaminated with E.coli.

According to the USDA, the 97,272 pounds of salad products from Missa Bay, LLC, were produced between Oct. 14 and Oct. 16, 2019.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 18502B” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

These items were shipped to distribution locations in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and Wisconsin.

The contamination was found during a foodborne illness outbreak investigation.

