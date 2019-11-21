× Mother of Taylor Rose Williams out of hospital, in jail on child neglect charges

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The mother of a missing 5-year-old girl is out of the hospital and in jail on child neglect charges.

Brianna Williams, 27, was booked into jail Thursday, according to Jacksonville CBS affiliate WJAX.

Williams was charged on Nov. 12 with two counts of child neglect and one count of giving false information to law enforcement during an investigation. Authorities said she was absentee booked at the time because she was admitted to a hospital for an apparent overdose.

Search teams looking for Williams’ daughter, Taylor Rose Williams, found human remains the same day Williams was charged. The remains were found in a wooded area between the cities of Linden and Demopolis, Alabama.

Brianna Williams was working at a naval base in Jacksonville but is originally from Alabama. She reported her daughter went missing overnight Nov. 6 from their apartment in Jacksonville.

Authorities said Williams stopped talking to investigators. Arrest documents cited a former neighbor saying he last saw them both May 21, and that Williams told him she was taking her daughter to Alabama to stay with her grandparents. Investigators said the grandparents had not seen Taylor in more than a year.

Williams is being held on more than $1.1 million in bonds. She has a court hearing scheduled for Dec. 4, according to jail records.