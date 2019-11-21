× Mobile voter registration unit coming to Madison County next month

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Alabama Secretary of State’s office is hitting the road and heading to Madison County in December to help voters get registered, as well as get free voter ID cards.

Secretary of State John Merrill’s office said people will be able to register to vote and get free photo voter identification cards on Dec. 2 at Huntsville’s Parking and Public Transit Station, located at 500 Church Street. Registration and voter ID issuing will take place from 10 a.m.-noon.

To qualify for a free voter ID, people must already be a registered voted in Alabama at their current address. They also must not already have a valid photo ID acceptable for voting.

People wanting a free voter ID must provide identification that has their full legal name and date of birth, which can include:

Non valid Photo ID (expired license , student or employee ID, etc.)

Birth Certificate

Marriage Record

Medicare or Medicaid Document

Military Record

Official School Record or Transcript

Social Security Administration Document

State or Federal Census Record

Hospital or Nursing Home Record

Certificate of Citizenship

For more information, call the Secretary of State’s office at 800-274-8683 or visit the Alabama Votes website.