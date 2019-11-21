Mobile voter registration unit coming to Madison County next month
MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Alabama Secretary of State’s office is hitting the road and heading to Madison County in December to help voters get registered, as well as get free voter ID cards.
Secretary of State John Merrill’s office said people will be able to register to vote and get free photo voter identification cards on Dec. 2 at Huntsville’s Parking and Public Transit Station, located at 500 Church Street. Registration and voter ID issuing will take place from 10 a.m.-noon.
To qualify for a free voter ID, people must already be a registered voted in Alabama at their current address. They also must not already have a valid photo ID acceptable for voting.
People wanting a free voter ID must provide identification that has their full legal name and date of birth, which can include:
- Non valid Photo ID (expired license , student or employee ID, etc.)
- Birth Certificate
- Marriage Record
- Medicare or Medicaid Document
- Military Record
- Official School Record or Transcript
- Social Security Administration Document
- State or Federal Census Record
- Hospital or Nursing Home Record
- Certificate of Citizenship
For more information, call the Secretary of State’s office at 800-274-8683 or visit the Alabama Votes website.