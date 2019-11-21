Marshall County Homeless Ministries hosts dinner, musical theatre fundraiser

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. - Marshall County Homeless Ministries got into the Christmas spirit Thursday night as it raised money for its four programs, including the "Room in the Inn," its cold-weather shelter.

The nonprofit hosted its second annual dinner musical theatre fundraiser for local businesses who have donated Thursday night. There will be another Friday night.

This is the group's largest fundraiser. Last year, about $30,000 was raised. Group leaders hope to double it this year by adding an additional sponsor dinner night.

“Both of those musicals were written by my husband, David Chupp, and have a storyline that entertains but tells a very moving story about the real meaning of Christmas and what we can do to serve our neighbors without house,” said Marshall County Homeless Ministries Executive Director Shirley Chupp.

The public can attend a showing of the musical on Saturday at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10.

There are 20 cast and crew members who have volunteered hundreds of hours of their time to participate in the musical.

Chupp told WHNT News 19 that about 100 members of the Marshall County homeless community stay in the nonprofit’s shelter programs each year. She added that Marshall County school system has identified 300 students as homeless.