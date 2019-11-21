Marshall County Christmas Coalition still needs sponsors for needy children
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – The Marshall County Christmas Coalition is still looking for people and businesses to sponsor hundreds of children who need gifts for Christmas.
The group said it received applications for more than 1,500 children this season. As of Nov. 18, there were still 347 children who needed sponsors.
Individuals, businesses, civic clubs and churches can sponsor a child or several children. Sponsors are encouraged to shop for their children themselves, and the coalition recommends sponsors spend at least $100 per child for children 0-12 years old, and $125 per child for children 13 and up.
If sponsors cannot shop for their children, they can send a monetary donation and a Christmas Coalition volunteer will shop for gifts.
Toy donation drop boxes are also available throughout Marshal County at the following locations:
- Albertville Chamber of Commerce
- Albertville Fire Department
- Albertville City Schools
- Arab Fire Department
- Boaz Fire Department
- Classic by the Lake
- Grant Pharmacy
- Dale Benton Chevrolet
- Publix
- TS Tech
- WoodForest Bank @ Arab Walmart
- WoodForest Bank @ Guntersville Walmart
Donations are tax deductible and can be made to the Marshall County Christmas Coalition, PO Box 71, Guntersville, AL 35976. Donors can also visit the Marshall County Christmas Coalition website or call the organization’s office at 256-582-9998.