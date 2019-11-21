× Marshall County Christmas Coalition still needs sponsors for needy children

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – The Marshall County Christmas Coalition is still looking for people and businesses to sponsor hundreds of children who need gifts for Christmas.

The group said it received applications for more than 1,500 children this season. As of Nov. 18, there were still 347 children who needed sponsors.

Individuals, businesses, civic clubs and churches can sponsor a child or several children. Sponsors are encouraged to shop for their children themselves, and the coalition recommends sponsors spend at least $100 per child for children 0-12 years old, and $125 per child for children 13 and up.

If sponsors cannot shop for their children, they can send a monetary donation and a Christmas Coalition volunteer will shop for gifts.

Toy donation drop boxes are also available throughout Marshal County at the following locations:

Albertville Chamber of Commerce

Albertville Fire Department

Albertville City Schools

Arab Fire Department

Boaz Fire Department

Classic by the Lake

Grant Pharmacy

Dale Benton Chevrolet

Publix

TS Tech

WoodForest Bank @ Arab Walmart

WoodForest Bank @ Guntersville Walmart

Donations are tax deductible and can be made to the Marshall County Christmas Coalition, PO Box 71, Guntersville, AL 35976. Donors can also visit the Marshall County Christmas Coalition website or call the organization’s office at 256-582-9998.