Madison County students will soon ride in a new fleet of school buses.

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - Madison County students will ride in a new fleet of buses once they return from Thanksgiving break.

Madison County Schools purchased 22 brand new buses, a $2.2 million price tag thanks to the state's financial help.

Madison County Schools spokesperson Tim Hall said as the district continues to buy new buses, it'll be able to pull older ones off the roads.

"The buses we're putting in now equal 42 new buses that we put on the road in Madison County just in the past 12 months. We like that number. That number is important to us because we have 200 buses that we have to have ready, willing and able to hit the road to transport our children at any given time."

By the time Madison County Schools retrofit the new buses with radio and security cameras, they'll be worth $100,000 each.