Madison City Schools gets $1.25 million Department of Defense education grant

Posted 11:25 am, November 21, 2019

MADISON, Ala. – Madison City Schools said it has received a grant to support mathemetics programs.

The district said Wednesday it had received a $1.25 million grant from the Department of Defense Education Activity Military-Connected Academic and Support Programs.

The money will go to the Mathematical Applications Project Grant, which concentrates on helping military-connected elementary school students improve their college and career readiness in math. The approach helps students develop critical thinking skills needed for real-world problem solving, according to the school district.

Madison City Schools said this is the seventh grant from DoDEA for the district since 2010.

