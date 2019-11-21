× Jury finds Limestone County man guilty of manslaughter

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – A Limestone County man was found guilty of manslaughter on Wednesday, November 20th, according to reports.

The jury found Randall James Townsend guilty of Manslaughter after a 3-day trial for a shooting that caused the death of Zachori Keith Blackwell. Officials say Townsend was arrested in December 2015 after a night of socialization and intoxication became violent.

Officials say Blackwell was shot five times, three of which were to his back.

Townsend will be sentenced by Judge Robert M. Baker within 90 days, according to authorities.

