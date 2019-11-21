× Jackson Co. doctor recognized on National Rural Health Day

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – Thursday is National Rural Health Day 2019.

Dr. Muhammad Ata spends half of each day at his Pisgah office and the other half in Scottsboro. Ata is now being featured in the 2019 e-book available here.

You can read Dr. Ata’s story here.

He said he sees around 60 patients each day.

“Although we are a clinic in a small town, we provide comprehensive care,” said Ata. “We provide X-rays in our office, we provide ultrasounds, we provide bone density testing, we do simple lab testing.”

As part of National Rural Health Day 2019, Ata is being recognized as a community star for his work in rural communities.

“In rural areas, a lot of people are elderly, they are very poor, they don’t have benefit sources and it’s very, very difficult for them to make the trip to big cities like Huntsville or somewhere else,” said Ata. “They take a 100-mile trip to go see a specialist in Huntsville or get quality healthcare.”

His patients told WHNT News 19 they are thankful to have him close by.

“It benefits this whole town here and benefits people in other towns here,” said Judith Cole. “You know how the ride to Huntsville is, it’s a long ride. And for elderly people, they don’t have to make that trip and it’s easier to take them here than to take them all the way off the mountain, it’s just easier.”

Ata has been serving the Pisgah community for almost 30 years. He said he is honored and humbled to be recognized for doing what he loves, which is bringing quality healthcare to rural communities.

He told WHNT News 19 there is a severe shortage of specialists in Jackson County.

“Jackson County has 50,000 people and there has not been a cardiologist in Jackson County, while Huntsville has four times the population, I think there is 200,000 people and they have 50 cardiologists,” he said.

Now, Ata is working to change that by bringing in a cardiologist once a week and using a tele-psych program to better help patients.