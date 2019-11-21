× Huntsville massage parlor closed by state board after complaints of sexual misconduct

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Alabama Board of Massage Therapy has suspended the license of a Huntsville massage parlor.

A notice posted to the door of Mei Massage on University Drive stated a complaint was made against ower Bing Ji for operating a sexually oriented business.

The board says they received complaints that the business offered customers sexual services and that the employees appeared to be living in the business.

The notice also stated that the massage parlor had an ad placed on a website that is known for promoting prostitution.

The owner, Bing Ji, entered into a consent agreement with the board in July for employing unlicensed massage therapists.

The director of the board approved an undercover operation at Mei Massage in August to ensure the consent agreement had not been violated.

The investigation concluded that Bing Ji and Mei Massage are in violation of the consent agreement as well as Alabama law for operation a sexually-oriented business, employing unlicensed therapists, engaging in unprofessional conduct, aiding and abetting in the violation of the board’s statute, and providing sexual stimulation to customers.

The suspension is in effect through March of 2020 or until the final disposition in the case, whichever comes first. There will be a hearing in January in Montgomery.