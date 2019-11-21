Huntsville City Council moves forward to create music board

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville City Council voted Thursday night to move forward on the next phase of the city's music audit, creating a music board.

The primary function of the nine-person board will be to facilitate the audit findings to improve the city's music scene. The nine board members will be community members who are already active in the local music industry.

City leaders say the board is made up of a diverse group of individuals so every genre of music is represented.

"My fear is that word representation and again I've given the floor to you because I respect you and we've had this private conversation. How do you select that? What does diversity look like to a board?" said Huntsville City Council President Devyn Keith. "And I'm being very candid in saying, not just north Huntsville representation, African American representation, African American hip hop, you know genres that are beyond the norm maybe of southern culture. How do you find that level?"

City leaders say they also want to see an appropriate mix of outside talent in the music scene as well as artists local to the Tennessee Valley.