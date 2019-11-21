× Human remains discovered in east Alabama

EUFAULA, Ala. – Police in Eufaula say they have found human remains just outside of town.

According to the Eufaula Police Chief, the skeletal remains found were determined to be those of an adult and have been taken for analysis.

Al.com reports that the evidence collected at the scene suggests a possible identity but that will be determined by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.

Eufaula is southeast of Montgomery.

The remains are NOT connected to the Aniah Blanchard case.