House catches fire on Venetian Way in Huntsville

Posted 5:10 am, November 21, 2019, by

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A house in Huntsville is expected to be total loss following a fire on Thursday morning.

Fire crews were called to the house fire on Venetian Way at 12:38 a.m. According to authorities, 3 fire trucks were called to the fire but they had to call in 2 additional units due to the severity of the flames.

Officials say no one was inside and a neighbor told WHNT News 19  that no one has lived in the house for about a year.

The report says that fire was coming out of the roof and building is most likely a total loss.

Officials are investigating what caused the fire.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.