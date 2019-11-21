× House catches fire on Venetian Way in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A house in Huntsville is expected to be total loss following a fire on Thursday morning.

Fire crews were called to the house fire on Venetian Way at 12:38 a.m. According to authorities, 3 fire trucks were called to the fire but they had to call in 2 additional units due to the severity of the flames.

Officials say no one was inside and a neighbor told WHNT News 19 that no one has lived in the house for about a year.

The report says that fire was coming out of the roof and building is most likely a total loss.

Officials are investigating what caused the fire.