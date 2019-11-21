Grace Digital recalls 88K Bluetooth speakers

Grace Digital is recalling about 88,000 ECOXGEAR EcoBoulder speakers because they pose an impact hazard.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the speaker’s battery can become overcharged and burst.

The speakers were sold at Costco stores nationwide from October 2016 to January 2017, at Academy Sports, Cabela’s, Home Depot and Best Buy stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com from January 2018 through December 2018 for about $180.

So far, there have been five reports of speaker batteries bursting and fragmenting, including two incidents of property damage to the surrounding area.

No injuries have been reported.

Recalled models –

Model Number UPC Code GDI-EXBM900 (Orange) 819127010331 GDI-EXBM901 (Black) 819127010348 GDI-EXBM904 (Yellow) 819127011796 GDI-EXBM907 (Red) 819127011802 GDI-EXBM913 (Blue) 819127011819

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled speakers and contact ECOXGEAR to receive a free battery replacement kit.

The company can be reached at 800-903-9664, emailed at safety@ecoxgear.com, or online at www.ecoxgear.com and click on “Safety” in the top header

Visit www.ecoxgear.com/safetynotice for more information.