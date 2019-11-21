Golden Retriever added to Morgan County Drug Task Force

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – A full-blooded Golden Retriever just joined the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

K9 Deputy “Peluchi” (Pel-loo-chee) is the newest addition to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Drug Task Force. Peluchi was trained in Mexico and is certified in Narcotics Detection.

The K9 is bilingual and follows commands in both English and Spanish.

The Office says that Peluchi will also be deployed in the Morgan County Jail to guard against illegal contraband.

Peluchi is the first K9 Deputy assigned to the Narcotics Unit and to be regularly used in the Morgan County Jail.

“Peluchi has quickly become an asset to our Drug Task Force and has already assisted in several drug-related arrests. Additionally, he provides an extra layer of protection in fighting contraband in the jail,” said Captain Kyle Wilson of the Investigations Division.