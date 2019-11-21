× Florence police charge 2 men with vehicle burglaries

FLORENCE, Ala. – Police say two men went on a car burglary spree last weekend, stealing cash and guns from vehicles in Florence’s Alexander Heights neighborhood.

Carson Mahan, 24, and Chance Crossett, 26, were arrested Wednesday after Florence police said they got arrest warrants issued from their investigation into the burglaries.

Five vehicles in Alexander Heights were broken into the night of Nov. 15 into the early morning hours of Nov. 16, police said. A sixth vehicle was damaged.

A total of two guns, more than $500 in cash, a backpack and debit card were stolen from the vehicles, police said.

Police said they identified a suspicious SUV sitting at the Marathon gas station at Cloverdale Road and Wright Drive and determined it was the SUV used during the burglaries. Crossett and Mahan were in the vehicle along with the stolen items, they said.

Crossett and Mahan were each charged with five counts of breaking and entering a vehicle, theft, two counts of second-degree theft, two counts of third-degree theft, two counts of fourth-degree theft and second degree criminal mischief.