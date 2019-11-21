Drought Monitor Update: A Little Drier Through Madison County

We didn’t get much rain this week so it’s a little drier in Madison County. Here is the update for November 21, 2019:

Yellow extends further west to include most of Madison County and into parts of Lincoln County. Parts of Jackson County remain in a *moderate* drought.

Here is a look at last week:

The yellow only covered part of Madison County and a small part of Lincoln County.

Here is how they look together:

We didn’t see much rain last week. Only a trace on Tuesday keeping our monthly total at 0.45″

I think next week Madison County will out of *dry* conditions as a good soaking rain is in the forecast Friday into Saturday. I think Jackson County will be the only area left with drought conditions with next week’s update.