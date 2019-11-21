Desegregation Order: Huntsville City Schools to reveal busing stats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Huntsville City Schools will hold a public meeting to discuss findings in relation to their continued efforts to lift a desegregation order imposed by the Department of Justice.

On December 3rd (time to be announced) the district will present more than 3 years of data surrounding their school busing system.

Busing is one of five Green Factors that Huntsville City Schools has to meet if the order were to be lifted.

"We don't take attendance on buses, so to try and come up with all that accurate information has taken some time," said Elisa Ferrell

Currently, if district boundaries or zoning were to change or need redrawing, a court has to sign off. If the order was lifted, the district would not need that oversight.

During the December 3rd meeting at the Annie Merts Center, the district will explain the busing data and how the district is trying to be fair to all.

"People can ask questions of the attorneys. Ask for details and then we send it to the judge," said Ferrell.

Busing is the only Green Factor that requires DOJ oversight before heading to a judge. The judge could take up to a year to review the case file. This process will have to be repeated for all Green Factors. Meaning the community will be able to ask questions for several years to come.

Regardless of how long the process takes, Huntsville City Schools says the time is necessary and worth it.

"We have to make sure we check all these boxes. That every child, regardless of the zip code they are born in, regardless of gender, race, and religion, anything. That they have the same access to high-quality education," said Ferrell.

Alabama has more than 37 school districts operating under a desegregation order.