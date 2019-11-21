× Decatur fire chief leaving for job in Tennessee

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur Fire and Rescue Chief Anthony Grande is leaving the River City for a new job in Tennessee.

Grande, who has been chief for five and a half years, has accepted a job as the new executive director of the Tennessee Commission on Firefighting.

He said his last day will be in mid-December. He’ll begin his new job in Bell Buckle, Tennessee on Jan. 2.

Grande said leaving was emotional.

“You put a lot of hard work in, and it’s hard to leave that work in the care of someone else, you know?” Grande said. “It’s like leaving your baby behind.”

Grande said the move will put him closer to family in Nashville.