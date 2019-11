× Authorities looking for DeKalb County woman

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Amanda Wray.

Wray has an active Felony warrant for Interfering with Child Custody, according to authorities.

The Sheriffs Office says that the child involved was located safe by investigators this morning.

If you know of her whereabouts, contact the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office at (256)845-3801.