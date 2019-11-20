Woman says boss assaulted her at Jackson County restaurant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. - The victim of an alleged assault at her workplace is filing charges against the owner of The Pond restaurant in Scottsboro.

Porter says she has two black eyes and scratches on her chest.

“I went to the hospital to make sure nothing was broken or anything like that. The next day I had to go to the eye doctor. They said my retina was bruised and my eye was so swollen that they couldn’t even get in it to look at it,” said Porter.

Porter told WHNT News 19 that around 11:30 p.m. on November 7, she was at work after hours at The Pond. She said she was hanging out with coworkers and one of the restaurant owners, Candi Coble.

Porter said she and Coble were drinking while Porter was preparing to submit a liquor order for the restaurant online.

“She told me I hurt her son pretty much and I went to go and leave because I knew she was drunk and I didn’t want to have any kind of altercation, so I went to go try to leave and that’s when she shoved me down and started to assault me,” said Porter.

Porter said Coble started screaming, scratching, and pulling her hair.

After leaving, Porter went back inside the restaurant for her cell phone and she said that is when she says Coble assaulted her a second time.

“Once you put your hands on somebody, there’s just no going back,” said Porter.

Porter had been dating Coble’s son until they broke up in May. She told WHNT News 19 tensions rose between her and Coble after the breakup.

“I told one of my regular customers that night, because of a situation before that, that I would more than likely have to get another job because it was getting to the point, I thought it was going to escalate,” said Porter.

Porter said she has worked with Coble for several years. She told WHNT News 19 she is mostly upset that someone she used to call her friend, could physically hurt her.

“I’ve known her for years and the part of it that hurts me the most is, I mean, I felt sorry for her and I’ve always loved her and she’s almost been like a second mom to me. I never would have thought in a million years that she would put her hands on me though. That’s what confused me and shocked me the most out of all of it,” said Porter.

Coble did not want to go on camera Tuesday, but said she was defending herself from Porter.

Coble’s husband Jimmy is also one of the owners of The Pond. Jimmy Coble said there is a reason there are no cameras recording at the restaurant to show what happened. He said he accidentally turned off recording capabilities when downloading footage of another crime outside his restaurant.

Rachelle Thompson is another employee at The Pond. She says that Porter grabbed and ripped at Candi Coble’s shirt, which led to the fight. Thompson also said that Porter initiated the second fight when returning to get her cell phone.

Thompson told WHNT News 19 that Porter and Candi Coble were on the ground clawing at each other when Porter hit her head on the glass patio door, and she believes that is what caused Porter’s black eyes.

The Cobles are concerned this incident will force them to shut down the restaurant due to a large decrease in customers. Jimmy Coble told WHNT News 19 the restaurant has dropped more than half its daily revenue since Porter’s brother posted about the incident on social media.

Scottsboro Police said because there was enough evidence for a warrant to be issued and arrest to be made, evidence points to Candi Coble being the aggressor in the situation.

A court date has been set for January 27.