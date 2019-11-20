Pop-Tarts announces a sweet and salty addition to their flavor line-up

Posted 11:19 am, November 20, 2019, by , Updated at 11:21AM, November 20, 2019

Courtesy of Pop-Tarts

Pop-Tarts®announced it’s giving a salty snack a ‘sweet’ new makeover.

According to a press release on Wednesday, the Kellogg brand is releasing Pop-Tarts® Pretzel

The classic, beloved sweetness of Pop-Tarts Toaster Pastries will be combined with a slight saltiness from a pretzel crust. The Pop-Tarts will come in two mouth-watering varieties: Chocolate and Cinnamon Sugar.

Pop-Tarts is always ingeniously creating new ways to enjoy familiar, loved foods. With the debut of Pop-Tarts Pretzel, we’ve fixed a snacking staple, and added two more delicious options to our line-up of flavors,” said Joe Beauprez, marketing director, Pop-Tarts.

Pop-Tarts Pretzel will be available in stores nationwide in January 2020.

For more information on Pop-Tarts® Pretzel follow Pop-Tarts on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.