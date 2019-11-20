× Pop-Tarts announces a sweet and salty addition to their flavor line-up

Pop-Tarts®announced it’s giving a salty snack a ‘sweet’ new makeover.

According to a press release on Wednesday, the Kellogg brand is releasing Pop-Tarts® Pretzel.

The classic, beloved sweetness of Pop-Tarts Toaster Pastries will be combined with a slight saltiness from a pretzel crust. The Pop-Tarts will come in two mouth-watering varieties: Chocolate and Cinnamon Sugar.

“Pop-Tarts is always ingeniously creating new ways to enjoy familiar, loved foods. With the debut of Pop-Tarts Pretzel, we’ve fixed a snacking staple, and added two more delicious options to our line-up of flavors,” said Joe Beauprez, marketing director, Pop-Tarts.

Pop-Tarts Pretzel will be available in stores nationwide in January 2020.

For more information on Pop-Tarts® Pretzel follow Pop-Tarts on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.