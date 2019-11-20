Police say unidentified man bought iPhones with a stolen identity

Posted 6:26 pm, November 20, 2019, by

(Photo: Huntsville Police Department)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Police are asking the public for help identifying a man they said used a stolen identity to open a Verizon account and purchase multiple cell phones.

Huntsville Police say a man opened an account at the Verizon Wireless located in the Walmart on University Drive on October 29.

Investigators determined he used a victim’s identity to buy four iPhones with gift cards.

If you have any information about his identity, call Huntsville Police at (256) 427-7270.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.