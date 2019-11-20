× Police say unidentified man bought iPhones with a stolen identity

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Police are asking the public for help identifying a man they said used a stolen identity to open a Verizon account and purchase multiple cell phones.

Huntsville Police say a man opened an account at the Verizon Wireless located in the Walmart on University Drive on October 29.

Investigators determined he used a victim’s identity to buy four iPhones with gift cards.

If you have any information about his identity, call Huntsville Police at (256) 427-7270.