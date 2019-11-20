× Parents and educators argue that R.A. Hubbard High School’s “Failing” label is undeserved

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. – R.A. Hubbard High School is on the failing schools list in Alabama. Community advocates, educators, and parents are arguing that the school is not a failing school and the “failing” label is unfair and undeserved.

They aren’t the only people against labeling a school as failing. Last week in a state school board work session, Governor Kay Ivey asked the Deputy State Superintendent, Dr. Daniel Boyd, if the “failing” label could be changed.

R.A. Hubbard High School found its place on the state’s list of failing schools based on standardized test scores for the 2018-2019 school year. Community members say it is not a failing school.

“It’s an unfair description of the school,” said graduate Deano Orr.

R.A. Hubbard had a 100% graduation rate. But with less than 150 students in 7-12th grades, only a few students scoring poorly on the ACT or standardized tests can make their total score drop.

Deano Orr says the ACT shouldn’t hold so much weight.

R.A. Hubbard made an 83 on the state report card which was the highest score out of all Lawrence County schools.

In reference to the failing label, a spokesperson for Governor Ivey said, “The governor wants every student in every school across the state to achieve success. She believes that hardworking students and teachers at struggling schools should not be blamed for systemic problems.”

Hear from educators and parents on WHNT News 19 at 10 p.m.